Social gaming giant Playtika has confirmed long-awaited plans to become a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York.

Playtika has filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol PLTK.

The number of shares and the price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined.

Founded in 2010, Playtika currently has over 35m monthly [...]