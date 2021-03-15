Flutter Entertainment open to potential US listing of FanDuel

Shares in Flutter Entertainment gained almost 8 per cent Monday morning after the company said it would consider a US listing for its FanDuel brand.

The company was responding to press speculation about the potential listing of a small stake in FanDuel on a US exchange, stating that while this is an option under consideration, no decision has been made at this time.

Flutter Entertainment owns 95 per cent of FanDuel Group, with US casino operator Boyd Gaming and broadcaster Fox Sports also holding a stake in the business. The agreement with Fox Sports also allows the broadcaster to buy an additional 18.5 per cent stake in FanDuel this year.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 7.44 per cent higher at 16,970.00 pence per share in London early Monday morning.