This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

Flutter Entertainment open to potential US listing of FanDuel

15th March 2021 8:55 am GMT
FanDuel sportsbook

Shares in Flutter Entertainment gained almost 8 per cent Monday morning after the company said it would consider a US listing for its FanDuel brand.

The company was responding to press speculation about the potential listing of a small stake in FanDuel on a US exchange, stating that while this is an option under consideration, no decision has been made at this time.

Flutter Entertainment owns 95 per cent of FanDuel Group, with US casino operator Boyd Gaming and broadcaster Fox Sports also holding a stake in the business. The agreement with Fox Sports also allows the broadcaster to buy an additional 18.5 per cent stake in FanDuel this year.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 7.44 per cent higher at 16,970.00 pence per share in London early Monday morning.

Related Tags
Boyd Gaming FanDuel Flutter Entertainment FOX Sports IPO United States
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

PointsBet to acquire in-play sports specialist Banach Technology

Bally’s and FanDuel open new retail sportsbook in New Jersey

Boyd and FanDuel to launch Stardust online casino in NJ and Pennsylvania

Gaming Innovation Group on top as gaming shares rebound in February

Flutter Entertainment reveals majority stake in Indian online rummy operator

FanDuel appoints Amy Howe to newly created president role

Flutter slips to 2020 loss as Stars’ acquisition weighs on bottom line

Flutter Entertainment announces changes to Board

PokerStars to shut down Full Tilt brand

Mixed start to 2021 as gaming shares dip in January

Betfair approved to go online in Colombia

Who’s on the move?

Flutter Entertainment creates new director of Inclusion and Diversity role

PokerStars launches online poker in Michigan

Scientific Games launches Cluedo branded slot

Pariplay
Skywind
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Scientific Games