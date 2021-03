Payment processor Paysafe will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today after completing its business combination with special purpose acquisition company Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II.

The company said that the transaction and move to the capital markets is expected to accelerate its growth, enhance margins, and build on its M&A strategy.

Foley Trasimene founder and chairman William Foley will serve as chairman of the company’s newly formed board of directors, with Paysafe’s management [...]