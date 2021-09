Sportradar has laid out plans for a $532m initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol SRAD.

The sports data and solutions provider has appointed J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank to act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, which consists of 19m Class A ordinary shares.

In addition, a number of investors have agreed to purchase $159.0m of Class A ordinary shares at a price equal [...]