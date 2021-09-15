This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Sportradar ushers in new era as a public company

15th September 2021 9:06 am GMT
Sports betting and sports entertainment solutions provider Sportradar is now a publicly listed company following its IPO on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

Sportradar chief executive Carsten Koerl was joined by investors Michael Jordan and Todd Boehly to ring the opening bell in New York Tuesday, marking the start of trading at a price of $27.00 per share under the ticker symbol SRAD.

“Ringing the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq as a public company is a significant milestone in the history of Sportradar. It is a testament to the ambition, originality and resourcefulness of our employees, the strength and commitment of our partners, the confidence and support of our investors and the vision of our customers,” said Koerl, founder and CEO of Sportradar.

“Moving forward, we’ll continue to propel digital transformation across the sports ecosystem as a result of our dedication to developing the most innovative products and solutions that drive fan engagement.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NSQ:SRAD) closed 7.22 per cent lower at $25.05 per share in New York Tuesday. Shares in rival Genius Sports Ltd (NYS:GENI), which listed on the New York Stock Exchange in April through a business combination with special purpose acquisition company dMY Technology Group Inc II, closed 5.76 per cent lower at $19.80 per share.

Related Tags
IPO NASDAQ Sportradar Sports Betting Sports Data Sports Integrity
