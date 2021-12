New York-listed gaming supplier and operator GAN plans to buy back up to $5m of its ordinary shares before the end of May 2022.

The share repurchase plan will allow GAN to take advantage of its historically low share price, which the company sees as being significantly dissociated from future earnings potential.

Shares in GAN have lost more than 50 per cent of their value since the start of this year.

Any shares repurchased under the plan will [...]