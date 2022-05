The Supreme Court of New South Wales has approved Tabcorp’s proposed demerger of its lottery and keno division, paving the way for it to commence trading as a separately listed company in Sydney next week.

The demerger of The Lottery Corporation was overwhelmingly approved by Tabcorp shareholders at a General Meeting and Scheme Meeting held on 12 May, with the Supreme Court approving the deal Thursday.

Tabcorp intends to lodge a copy of the approval by the [...]