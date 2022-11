Shares in Wynn Resorts gained almost 10 per cent in New York Monday after casino executive Tilman Fertitta acquired a significant stake in the business.

A Securities and Exchange Commission filing published Monday shows Tilman Fertitta acquired 6,917,551 shares in Wynn Resorts on October 19, giving him a 6.1 per cent stake in the casino resort operator.

Tilman Fertitta acquired 99,425 shares in Wynn, with a further 10,000 shares acquired by Fertitta Entertainment, and 6,808,126 shares by [...]