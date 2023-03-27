Flutter’s plans for additional US listing to be voted on at AGM

London-listed operator Flutter Entertainment will put a formal resolution to shareholders at next month’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), seeking approval to pursue an additional stock market listing in the United States.

Flutter announced last month that it would consult with shareholders on an additional US listing of the group's ordinary shares.

Having consulted widely with shareholders representing a significant majority of Flutter's issued share capital, the company said that it has received “very strong support” for its plans.

As a result, the Flutter Board said that a formal resolution will be put to shareholders at the forthcoming AGM on 27 April.

The resolution comprises a number of changes to Flutter's articles of association necessary to facilitate the additional US listing. Accordingly, the resolution requires the approval of 75 per cent of the votes cast by Flutter shareholders in person or by proxy.

Should shareholders approve the resolution at the AGM, Flutter will aim to implement the additional US listing during the final quarter of 2023.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 1.25 per cent higher at 14,150.00 pence per share in London earlier Monday.