This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Play'n GO

Flutter’s plans for additional US listing to be voted on at AGM

27th March 2023 11:24 am GMT
Flutter Entertainment
playtech

London-listed operator Flutter Entertainment will put a formal resolution to shareholders at next month’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), seeking approval to pursue an additional stock market listing in the United States.

Flutter announced last month that it would consult with shareholders on an additional US listing of the group's ordinary shares.

Having consulted widely with shareholders representing a significant majority of Flutter's issued share capital, the company said that it has received “very strong support” for its plans.

As a result, the Flutter Board said that a formal resolution will be put to shareholders at the forthcoming AGM on 27 April.

The resolution comprises a number of changes to Flutter's articles of association necessary to facilitate the additional US listing. Accordingly, the resolution requires the approval of 75 per cent of the votes cast by Flutter shareholders in person or by proxy.

Should shareholders approve the resolution at the AGM, Flutter will aim to implement the additional US listing during the final quarter of 2023.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 1.25 per cent higher at 14,150.00 pence per share in London earlier Monday.

Related Tags
Casino Finance Flutter Entertainment iGaming Slots Sports Betting United Kingdom United States
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, Playson, BF Games, Evoplay and more

Play’n GO expands UK presence with Sky Betting and Gaming deal

Flutter Entertainment agrees $4m civil penalty with SEC for payments in Russia

PokerStars renews sponsorship of F1’s Red Bull Racing

FanDuel agrees expanded MLB partnership ahead of new season

Flutter full year revenue grows 27% as US tops £2.6bn

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Play’n GO, Soft2Bet and more

Evolution agrees live casino deal with Sky Betting & Gaming

Flutter Entertainment to consult on additional US listing

New York online sports wagers reach new record high in January

Sisal partners Jumio to streamline KYC for its online players

Sisal expands in Morocco with new sports betting contract

Light & Wonder set to debut new Wonder 500 products in the UK

Playtech extends exclusive SSBT partnership with Paddy Power

Betfair broadens Brazil exposure with Cruzeiro sponsorship deal

Greentube
Astropay
digitain
Yggdrasil
Uplatform
Amusnet
Atomic Slot Lab
Jumio
BetConstruct
Play'n GO