This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Evolution

Flutter Entertainment to consult on additional US listing

14th February 2023 8:29 am GMT
Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment will consult shareholders on plans to pursue an additional stock market listing in the United States.

The UK and Ireland-listed operator will seek shareholder feedback on a proposal to pursue an additional US listing for the group in place of a limited listing of its main brand, FanDuel.

The company said Tuesday (Feb. 14) that FanDuel is now its biggest business segment, contributing a substantial and growing proportion of the group’s overall revenue.

“Among several benefits, the Flutter Board believe that an additional listing would enhance Flutter’s profile in the US; better enable the recruitment and retention of US talent; give the Group access to much deeper capital markets, and to new US domestic investors; and provide greater overall liquidity in Flutter shares,” said the company.

Consultations with shareholders are expected to begin immediately and if there is broad support for the proposal, the additional US listing would take precedence over any plan to list a small shareholding in FanDuel.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 1.67 per cent higher at 12,755.00 pence per share in London early Tuesday morning.

Related Tags
FanDuel Finance Flutter Entertainment United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Evolution agrees live casino deal with Sky Betting & Gaming

New York online sports wagers reach new record high in January

Sisal partners Jumio to streamline KYC for its online players

Sisal expands in Morocco with new sports betting contract

Light & Wonder set to debut new Wonder 500 products in the UK

Playtech extends exclusive SSBT partnership with Paddy Power

Betfair broadens Brazil exposure with Cruzeiro sponsorship deal

New York online sportsbook wagers top $1.6bn in December

PokerStars launches shared poker liquidity in Michigan and New Jersey

Inspired seals long-term retail supply deal with Paddy Power

New York online sportsbooks hit $1.55bn in November wagers

PokerStars agrees sponsorship deal with NHL’s Detroit Red Wings

New York online sportsbook wagers hit $1.54bn in October

Flutter Entertainment benefits from US and International growth in Q3

PokerStars and Paddy Power unite to sponsor Irish Poker Open

Greentube
Yggdrasil
Uplatform
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Astropay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Evolution