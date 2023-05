Shares in sports betting supplier Kambi Group rose sharply Wednesday morning as the company announced a €7.2 million share buyback programme and repayment of a €7.5 million bond held by Kindred Group.

The convertible bond held by Kindred since the 2014 spin-off of Kambi is now repaid, eliminating the prospect of Kindred gaining a controlling influence over Kambi by converting the bond into shares.

It also removes the need for Kambi to seek prior approval from Kindred [...]