Shares in Italian betting and gaming operator Lottomatica fell on their first day of trading on Milan’s Borsa Italiana stock exchange Wednesday.

In Europe’s largest IPO of 2023 so far, Lottomatica’s shares were priced at €9.00 per share, but opened for trading at €8.50 and fell by 4 per cent during the course of the day to close at €8.20 per share.

The IPO valued Lottomatica at €2.265 billion, with the company raising €600 million in the [...]