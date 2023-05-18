This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Light & Wonder shares set to begin trading in Australia on Monday

18th May 2023 10:18 am GMT
Evolution

Gaming supplier Light & Wonder (L&W) has received conditional approval for a secondary listing of its shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The company’s Board revealed in March that it had been evaluating a proposed listing in Sydney to enhance its profile in the country, which is one of L&W’s leading markets.

L&W was admitted to the Official List of ASX earlier today as an ASX Foreign Exempt Listing, with trading set to begin on Monday 22 May.

As an ASX Foreign Exempt Listing, L&W is primarily regulated by the listing rules of its home exchange (NASDAQ Global Select Market) and is exempt from complying with most of ASX’s Listing Rules.

The secondary listing and official quotation remain subject to final approval by the ASX.

Light & Wonder has retained Goldman Sachs Australia and Jarden Australia to advise on the secondary listing.

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 2.72 per cent higher at $61.84 per share in New York Wednesday.

