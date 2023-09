Betting and gaming affiliate Better Collective has announced plans to dual list its shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

The company said that the dual listing is a natural next step after being founded and incorporated in Denmark, with its headquarters in Copenhagen.

Better Collective will remain listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, where it has been listed since June 2018.

“Since the Swedish IPO in 2018, we have significantly grown the business adding value for our shareholders, while putting forward a [...]