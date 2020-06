Stockholm-listed gaming operator Betsson secured shareholder approval Thursday to commence a one-for-two share split with automatic redemption of new shares.

The resolution was approved by shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) earlier today and will see each Betsson share, irrespective of class, split into two shares, with one share a redemption share.

This will see Betsson return approximately SEK393.6m to shareholders, corresponding to SEK2.88 per share, which will be followed by a bonus issue to [...]