South Korean social casino operator DoubleDown Interactive confirmed Thursday that it aims to raise up to $209m from its planned New York listing.

DoubleDown has commenced the initial public offering (IPO) of its American Depositary Shares (ADSs), representing shares of DoubleDown’s common stock.

DoubleDown, together with a selling stockholder, are offering an aggregate of 11m ADSs, with every twenty ADSs representing one ordinary share.

The IPO price is expected to be in the range of US$17 to $19 [...]