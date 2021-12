The parliament of Lithuania has adopted new tax rates that will apply to lottery and gaming operators from next year.

The new tax rates for retail and online betting and gaming operators will come into force on July 1, 2022, with the new lottery tax coming into force in January 2023.

The new tax rates were adopted Tuesday (Dec. 21) by a vote of 76-3 with 27 abstentions.

Operators of gaming machines, table games, bingo, betting and remote [...]