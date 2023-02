The Hong Kong Jockey Club has agreed to pay a special football betting duty of HK$2.4bn annually until the 2027/28 fiscal year.

The special betting duty will transfer an additional $12bn from the club to the public purse over the course of the next five years to support the budget of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) had argued against the duty, warning that any permanent hike would damage the [...]