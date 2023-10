Ireland’s betting duty rates were left unchanged in the 2024 Budget delivered on 10 October, despite calls for an increase from Irish sport.

Irish bookmakers, both off-course retail and online, pay betting duty of 2 per cent on turnover, and remote betting intermediaries pay 25 per cent on the commission they charge.

The Federation of Irish Sport published its Pre-Budget Submission to the government in which an increase in betting tax from 2 per cent to 3 [...]