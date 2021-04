New Playstar chief executive officer Per Hellberg talks to Gaming Intelligence about his pioneering boss Joel Wikell and their plans to launch a virgin product on the US market

Joel Wikell is the founder of Boss Media. You might not know the name. He “retired” from the online gaming business in 2008, when he sold Boss Media to GTECH (now part of IGT).

However, Wikell is an industry legend. As the founder of the company that powered [...]