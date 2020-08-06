Building a billion-dollar iLottery business

Two years on from its launch, Pennsylvania Lottery executive director Drew Svitko explains how the state’s iLottery programme has been a beacon of light during the Covid-19 crisis.

If you’re looking for a good news story, then look no further than the Pennsylvania Lottery. Amidst one of the worst global economic crises in recent times, it has reaped the rewards of a well-honed strategy that has seen the state lottery embrace technology and thrive in the [...]