Inspired Entertainment could be described as a Covid-19 bellwether for the industry, such is its exposure to retail and also its strength in virtual sports. President and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce summarises a challenging 2020 and looks forward with hope and a little trepidation

Inspired Entertainment’s three key markets are the UK, Italy and Greece. As the UK enters its third Covid-19 lockdown in less than a year, Greece is entering a mini-lockdown and Italy [...]