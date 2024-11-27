Innovating iLottery with immersive eInstant games

In the ever-evolving landscape of iLottery, innovation is the key to capturing player engagement. As a data-driven lottery partner, Scientific Games continues to lead the charge with its latest series of eInstant games, offering an exciting blend of cutting-edge technology and immersive gameplay.

Designed to engage a diverse audience of online players, these new titles from SG Studios enhance the player experience and set a new standard for the eInstant category.

GAME OF THRONES

Rule the realm with this GAME OF THRONES-themed eInstant game, inspired by one of the most-watched HBO television series! The thrill intensifies as the board reveals its outcome, offering more chances to win when three or more iconic symbols from the SEVEN KINGDOMS connect.

The MOTHER OF DRAGONS bonus game adds an extra layer of excitement, where one dragon egg is selected to determine whether a fiery win is uncovered. Will fortune favor this choice?

When the GOLDEN CROWN appears, winnings are multiplied up to 10x, turning any triumph into a legendary one. The IRON THRONE awaits, ready for those bold enough to seize their rewards.

Winter Whirl Win

Visit a frosty wonderland with Winter Whirl Win, where action on the slopes never stops. Roll the matching wheel, connect symbols and unlock extra plays to keep the excitement going. More plays mean more chances for a big win.

A single lucky spin can deliver an instant win. Keep an eye out for the Mystery Symbol Match, which automatically reveals a prize. When the Mogul Money Bonus is triggered, play gets more thrilling, with multiple chances to stack up wins and reach the next level.

Wild Double Crossword

Unleash the wild with Wild Double Crossword! Experience the thrill of two games in one, seamlessly switching between challenges for double the fun.

Explore lush landscapes and vibrant wildlife while enjoying the excitement of extended play that keeps the adventure alive longer. Keep an eye out for those coveted bonus letters offering the chance for an instant win prize!

Grab a virtual pencil and embark on a journey through the rainforest with Wild Double Crossword—where every word could lead to big rewards!

MONOPOLY Property Payout

MONOPOLY Property Payout combines the charm of the iconic Hasbro board game with exciting digital gameplay. This progressive jackpot game brings the classic MONOPOLY experience to life with a modern twist.

Roll the dice to move around a tumbler-style game board filled with iconic elements from the original game. Landing on a COMMUNITY CHEST reveals the chance to multiply wins by up to 10x. The CHANCE space allows movement forward or backward, offering even more opportunities to stay in the game and win big.

Special spaces like ELECTRIC COMPANY, WATER WORKS, GO, JUST VISITING and FREE PARKINGunlock exciting bonus rounds, boosting the potential for massive prizes. Each roll brings the jackpot one step closer, with the chance to claim the progressive jackpot always in sight.

Classic gameplay comes to life digitally. MONOPOLY Property Payout is a thrilling new way to enjoy big wins.

Fortune Teller - FROM OUR NEW eTAP GAMES!

Reveal your fate! A new offering from Scientific Games, innovative eTAP games are a fresh twist on traditional gaming experiences. This easy-to-learn, quick-to-play game style offers players thrilling ways to capture prizes—with a progressive jackpot to keep the prizes growing.

In this first eTAP offering, the fortune teller guides the way to remarkable rewards, turning every tap into an exhilarating adventure.

Le Fondre said, “Fortune Teller is an eTAP game that is the first of its kind from SG Studios and another way lotteries can perfect the iLottery portfolio with multiple styles of games to enhance player engagement.”

Hot Chili Cash Twist

Get ready to turn up the heat with Hot Chili Cash Twist! This vibrant and thrilling game invites players into a world of fiery fun where every match could lead to sizzling rewards.

Match four symbols in a row—horizontally, vertically, or diagonally. The more matches, the greater the excitement! As players connect these spicy symbols, the Bonus Meter fills up, offering a chance to spin for incredible bonuses that can multiply winnings!

When matching the same symbol and color in a connected line, players will experience the thrill of a triple win! The game’s dynamic design ensures that every spin keeps players on the edge of their seats as they chase those fiery connections.

But that’s not all! This game offers a unique second chance feature, providing another opportunity to earn additional matches and enhance winnings. Every play is packed with potential, making it easier than ever to keep the excitement alive!

Ho-Ho-Who Dunnit

Embrace the festive cheer of the holidays in a who-dunnit! This delightful tumbler-style game immerses players in a winter wonderland, complete with twinkling lights and the jolly spirit of Santa himself. Get ready to unwrap the magic of the season and hit the jackpot.

With three ways to win, anticipation builds as symbols and colors align. The joy of checking off Santa’s list with each match brings players closer to an instant win. With vibrant graphics and an enchanting soundtrack, this game captures the essence of the holidays.

But that’s not all! When three unwrapped gifts are uncovered, the thrilling Who Dunnit bonus game is activated. Players can dive deeper into the festive fun and solve the mystery while earning even more chances to win.

As iLottery expands, Scientific Games is setting new benchmarks with its diverse and dynamic eInstant titles. These innovative games promise engaging experiences that draw in players of all kinds. Each title features imaginative gameplay and visually compelling graphics designed to immerse players in memorable adventures with every play, roll or tap.

Scan to demo these eInstants and other winning games from SG Studios.

This article is reprinted with permission from La Fleur’s magazine.

GAME OF THRONES and all related characters and elements® & ™ Home Box Office, Inc. (s24)

MONOPOLY TM, ® & © 1935, 2024 Hasbro.

eTAP™ is a trademark of Scientific Games. © 2024 Scientific Games, LLC. ​All Rights Reserved.

Partner editorial.