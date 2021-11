Following a recent report that Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro intends to veto any gambling regulation that is put before him, many would think the industry in Latin America has taken a definitive step backwards in its regulatory ambitions. Pronet Gaming CEO Alex Leese speaks to Gaming Intelligence on the region’s potential.

“What we always need to remind ourselves,” says Leese, “is that it is never correct to view LatAm as just one region. Viewing LatAm as [...]