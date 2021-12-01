This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
The all new Microgaming explained

1st December 2021 11:18 am GMT
Andrew Clucas

New Microgaming chief executive officer Andrew Clucas talks to Gaming Intelligence about the Microgaming family of companies and what differentiates Microgaming from Games Global and Super Group

Hi Andrew. Congratulations on the promotion to chief executive officer. Tell us about the shape of the company you have inherited. What have you sold and what remains?

Thank you. I’m delighted to be picking up the CEO baton, and to be doing so as an exciting new chapter for [...]

Related Tags
Games Global iGaming Microgaming Quickfire Sports Betting Super Group
