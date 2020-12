Licensed operators in Gibraltar have agreed to pay £2.5m to support the Gibraltar Gambling Care Foundation following the completion of a review of operators’ processes and procedures by the Gibraltar Gambling Division.

The 12-month thematic review focused on ensuring that operators have adequate and robust systems in place to identify and tackle AML challenges in customer onboarding in respect of non-UK international customers.

The review analysed the historical processes of Gibraltar-licensed gambling companies and monitored their improvements [...]