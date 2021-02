Switzerland’s gambling regulator has updated its blacklist of illegal gambling operators with the addition of 57 new domains.

Among the new additions to the blacklist of sites targeting Swiss players without a local licence are babibet.com, bondibet.com, captainjackcasino.com, casinonic.com, fezbet.com, mrjamescasino.com, rabona.com, riobet.com and slothunter.com.

Additional domains have also been added for bahigo, bitstarz, cookiecasino, n1casino, playamo and slotum,

Under Swiss law, internet service providers are required to block access to all sites appearing on the blacklists, with [...]