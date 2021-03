The Gaming Commission of Belgium is working to increase its cooperation with the country’s financial institutions in an effort to combat unlicensed online gambling.

The Commission is working on an agreement with financial services industry federation Febelfin to facilitate payment blocking against unlicensed operators as the country’s blacklist of illegal providers continues to grow.

The Gaming Commission has added 18 new domains to its blacklist so far this year, including 11 new additions this week.

This week's additions [...]