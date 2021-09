Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) is increasing the fines applicable to illegal gambling operators who continue to target the Netherlands iGaming market.

The higher penalties accompany the opening of the re-regulated Netherlands iGaming market on 1 October and are designed to protect players and licensed operators from those operating outside the licensed system.

“This creates a new situation,” said KSA chairman René Jansen. “At the end of September, it will be announced which companies have succeeded in [...]