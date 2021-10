Germany’s new national gambling regulator will be led by Ronald Benter and Benjamin Schwanke when it begins operations in July 2022.

Benter joins national regulator Glücksspielbehörde from the Schleswig-Holstein Ministry of the Interior, where he served as head of gaming and helped shape the current State Treaty on Gambling, with Schwanke joining from the Hamburg Gaming Supervisory Authority, having previously served as a member of the European Commission's Gambling Expert Group between 2018 and 2020.

“I am [...]