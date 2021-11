Stockholm-listed casino games developer Evolution has responded to an anonymous report about its games being made illegally available in France, Spain, Iran, Syria, Hong Kong, Singapore and elsewhere.

A spokesperson for Evolution said the company strictly complies with all laws and regulations.

“As a B2B-supplier, Evolution has customer relationships with gaming operators, who in turn own the relationships with the end users. Evolution does not own or control any of the operators or aggregators it works with. [...]