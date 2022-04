The gambling regulator of Belgium has teamed up with the country’s communications regulator to improve efforts to block access to unlicensed online gaming websites.

The Belgian Gaming Commission and Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications (BIPT) have signed an accord to collaborate on the issue of illegal online betting and gaming following an increase in the number of players accessing unlicensed sites.

Belgium’s gambling legislation requires online operators to secure a licence to operate in the [...]