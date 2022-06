The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged a former employee of Penn National Gaming’s iGaming arm with insider trading.

David Roda, a former software engineer at Penn Interactive Ventures, has been charged in connection with Penn National’s $2bn acquisition of Toronto-based Score Media and Gaming last year.

Filed in federal district court in Philadelphia, the SEC’s complaint alleges that while employed at Penn Interactive, Roda was given confidential information about Penn National’s interest in acquiring Score [...]