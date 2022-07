The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued its biggest fine to date to DraftKings for breaching advertising regulations.

DraftKings Canada has been fined CAD$100,000 by AGCO after the operator posted and aired multiple broad gambling inducements, incuding boosted 2:1 odds between 19 May and 31 May, with the promotion distributed widely on television and social media.

“The AGCO will continue to monitor the activities of all registered operators and hold them to high standards [...]