Financial spread betting and sports betting operator Spreadex has become the latest gambling business to fall foul of Britain’s anti-money laundering and social responsibility regulations.

Spreadex will pay £1.36m to Britain’s Gambling Commission for the breaches, which allowed some players to deposit significant funds and gamble without the operator conducting adequate source of funds checks or intervening when players showed potential risk of experiencing harm.

“Whilst it is disappointing to see anti-money laundering and social responsibility breaches [...]