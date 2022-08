Ontario’s gambling regulator has fined Kindred Group’s Unibet brand for marketing violations.

The Ontario Alcohol and Gaming Commission (AGCO) has imposed a financial penalty of CAD$48,000 on the operator for alleged infractions of internet gaming standards over a four-day period in May.

During this time, Unibet is said to have posted or aired multiple broad gambling inducements that promoted “generous welcome offers”, in breach of regulations that restrict inducements to an operator’s website, or through direct advertising [...]