Australia’s financial crimes agency AUSTRAC has appointed external auditors to review anti-money laundering compliance at leading online betting operators Sportsbet and bet365.

The Australian regulator said Thursday that it has reasonable grounds to believe that Sportsbet and bet365 have contravened, and/or are contravening sections 36 and 81 of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006, with Sportsbet also being audited for potential breach of section 82 of the Act.

The external auditors must report to AUSTRAC [...]