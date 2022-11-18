This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Netherlands regulator launches new illegal gambling crackdown

18th November 2022 11:07 am GMT
Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) is launching an investigation into affiliates promoting unlicensed online gambling.

The regulator said that its efforts to combat illegal gambling had led to the discovery of “so-called affiliate websites” that appear to specifically target vulnerable individuals.

These include affiliate websites that help players circumvent the central self-exclusion register in the Netherlands (CRUKS), as well as sites encouraging players to gamble outside the Dutch licensing system in order to access better offers and promotions.

“The KSA finds it particularly reproachable that these affiliates target problem gamblers,” said the regulator. “Apart from offering gambling without a licence, promoting illegal offers is also prohibited.”

