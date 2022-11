Kindred Group has said that it will challenge a decision by the Norwegian Gaming Authority to reinstate the coercive fine against the company’s Maltese subsidiary Trannel International.

The Norwegian gambling regulator agreed in October to pause the NOK1.2m daily fine that it had planned to impose for every day that Kindred continued to operate in the market after Kindred agreed to make a number of changes to its operations.

Since October, Kindred has worked to comply with [...]