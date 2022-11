Swedish betting and gaming operator ATG has been fined and issued a warning over anti-money laundering failures.

The regulatory action followed an investigation launched by the Swedish Gaming Inspectorate in the autumn of 2021 to examine ATG’s anti-money laundering (AML) compliance.

According to the Gaming Inspectorate's assessment, ATG has failed in its customer awareness work and has not taken sufficient measures to assess the risk of its activities being used for money laundering and terrorist financing.

Under the [...]