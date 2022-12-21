This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Play’n GO set to enter third US state with West Virginia license

21st December 2022 9:29 am GMT
Evolution

Swedish online casino games provider Play’n GO has secured its third license in the United States after gaining approval in West Virginia.

The license expands the supplier’s presence in North America following approvals earlier this year in New Jersey and Michigan, in addition to Ontario in Canada, where titles such as Book of Dead, Reactoonz, Sweet Alchemy and USA Flip are already live.

“West Virginia’s regulated iGaming marketplace is thriving and it’s brilliant to be able to finish the year strongly by acquiring a license to serve our games to players in the state,” said Play’n GO chief commercial officer Magnus Olsson. “Players are different in terms of their game preferences in every jurisdiction, of course, but the common thread that runs through all players is that the quality content rises to the top - players want to be entertained first and foremost.

“Our games are proving to be a main vehicle of retention for many operators due to their inherent entertainment value. Play’n GO delivers new entertainment each and every week to players in regulated markets right across the world, and I’m sure that players in West Virginia will enjoy the full Play’n GO portfolio that is unmatched in the industry.”

Play'n GO has been issued an interim license in the state, which allows the supplier to operate for 270 days while a full license is obtained.

Licensed operators in West Virginia’s iGaming market collected total wagers of $390.5m for the five-week period ended 3 December, an increase of 55 per cent versus a year ago.

