Boldplay granted Gibraltar gaming supplier licence

Casino software developer Boldplay has secured approval from the Gibraltar Licensing Authority to launch its games with licensed operators in the jurisdiction.

Following recent game certifications in the United Kingdom, Portugal, Malta and the Isle of Man, the Gibraltar licence marks Boldplay’s first fully-fledged market licence.

“As a Gibraltar-based business, we’re incredibly proud of gaining a license that will enable us to operate in what is effectively our ‘home’ territory,” said Boldplay founder and CEO Valli Fragoso.

“Some of the world’s biggest and most ambitious operators are located in Gibraltar, and having our games available in their lobbies will help us further raise the profile of the Boldplay brand, pursue new partnerships and push on with our goal of becoming one of the industry’s leading software providers.”

Boldplay has recently signed supply deals with casino game aggregators Games Global and EveryMatrix.