This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Evolution
BetConstruct
Delasport

Boldplay granted Gibraltar gaming supplier licence

24th January 2023 10:09 am GMT

Casino software developer Boldplay has secured approval from the Gibraltar Licensing Authority to launch its games with licensed operators in the jurisdiction.

Following recent game certifications in the United Kingdom, Portugal, Malta and the Isle of Man, the Gibraltar licence marks Boldplay’s first fully-fledged market licence.

“As a Gibraltar-based business, we’re incredibly proud of gaining a license that will enable us to operate in what is effectively our ‘home’ territory,” said Boldplay founder and CEO Valli Fragoso.

“Some of the world’s biggest and most ambitious operators are located in Gibraltar, and having our games available in their lobbies will help us further raise the profile of the Boldplay brand, pursue new partnerships and push on with our goal of becoming one of the industry’s leading software providers.”

Boldplay has recently signed supply deals with casino game aggregators Games Global and EveryMatrix.

Related Tags
Boldplay Casino Gibraltar iGaming Slots
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Betsoft Gaming and more

Matrix Studios rebrands as Boldplay

Astropay
Yggdrasil
Wazdan
Uplatform
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Clarion
Evolution
BetConstruct
Delasport