Gaming Intelligence
Seven charged in connection with illegal gambling in New York

28th February 2023 9:43 am GMT

Authorities in New York have charged seven individuals for their roles in an illegal online and land-based gambling business.

Defendants Louis Ferrari and Dominic Sprague are accused of co-owning an illegal poker business operating out of a property in Rochester, New York, with Ferrari also accused of operating an illegal online sportsbook via the website sport700.com.

Five other defendants, Anthony Amato, Joseph Lombardo, Jeffrey Boscarino, James Civiletti, and Tomasso Sessa are accused of facilitating the online sportsbook business.

During the course of the investigation, investigators intercepted a series of calls and text messages between targets of the investigation, sub-agents and individual bettors discussing the placement of bets, collection of winnings, and payment of losses. 

The investigation revealed that Ferrari generated $1,241,172 in winnings, while Amato, who administered sport700.com, generated winnings of $8,945,629.

Also previously charged in a separate complaint in connection with this case is former New York State Trooper Thomas Loewke.

