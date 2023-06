The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has served penalties totalling CAD$30,000 to BetVictor and Fitzdares Canada for offering prohibited bets on Canadian junior hockey leagues.

The Registrar of the AGCO issued monetary penalties to BV Gaming (trading as BetVictor) and Fitzdares Canada for alleged infractions of the Registrar’s Standards for Internet Gaming.

The operators are alleged to have offered numerous bets on Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League games [...]