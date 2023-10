Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has issued to a cease and desist order to the owner of the betonline.ag website for offering online casino games to players in the Netherlands without a local license.

The regulator imposed the penalty following an initial investigation between December 2021 and January 2022, which found that betonline.ag was accessible from the Netherlands with no technical measures in place to prevent Dutch customers from accessing the games.

After the website was found [...]