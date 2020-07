Adults in Rhode Island will soon be authorised to open online sports betting accounts without first having to visit a retail venue under newly amended laws.

The amendment to allow remote sports betting account registrations was approved Thursday by the Rhode Island General Assembly by a margin of 57-12, and now heads to Governor Gina Raimondo for approval.

Rhode Island has regulated retail sports betting since December 2018 and authorised online sports betting in March 2019, subject [...]