AGA welcomes expansion of sports betting and gaming in United States

The American Gaming Association (AGA) has welcomed the results of ballot initiatives to legalize sports betting and expand casino gaming in the United States.

AGA president and chief executive Bill Miller welcomed the positive votes, which will see sports betting legalised in Louisiana, Maryland and South Dakota, and casino gaming expanded in Colorado, Nebraska and Virginia.

“As a result of successful ballot measures in six gaming states, more Americans will have access to much needed job opportunities, dedicated tax revenue, and safe, regulated entertainment options closer to home,” said Miller.

“Some form of legal gaming is currently authorized in 44 states, and more than 45 percent of American adults – 115 million – live in states with legal, regulated sports betting and the safeguards these markets provide.”

Miller added that the AGA will continue to work successfully with federal and state governments across party lines to shape a favorable policy environment for gaming, and to ensure that policymakers understand the industry’s commitment to responsibility and the positive economic impact that it has in communities across the country.

He warned, however, that the impact of COVID-19 poses a threat to the industry.

“To effectively recover, our industry needs critical relief that aids employee retention and rehiring, provides liability protections for responsible operators, supports tribal nations, and jumpstarts the travel and tourism industry. And we’ll continue to work with leaders in this Congress and the Trump administration to advance these immediate priorities,” Miller explained.

“There has never been a more important time for the gaming industry to speak with a unified voice and common purpose. The AGA will continue to bring our industry together to work with policymakers, regulators, and all relevant stakeholders as we navigate gaming’s recovery—a recovery that is vital to communities across our nation.”