The prospect of legalized single-event sports betting in Canada received a significant boost in parliament Wednesday.

Canadian lawmakers have sought to legalize single-event sports betting for almost a decade through a series of private members bills, with the most recent attempt being C-218, the Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act, which was introduced earlier this year by Saskatchewan member of parliament Kevin Waugh.

Waugh’s bill aimed to authorise provincial governments to offer betting on racing, sports and [...]