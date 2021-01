Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has spoken out in favour of legalised iGaming and sports betting and warned against surrendering these opportunities to out-of-state markets.

In his annual State of the State address, Governor Lamont paid tribute to the state’s frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 and highlighted a number of revenue generating proposals that are currently under consideration.

He said that he has been working with neighbouring states on a path forward to modernizing gaming in [...]