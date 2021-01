The government of Finland is proposing to eliminate anonymous gambling with the introduction of mandatory identity verification for all players.

The proposal forms part of the government’s overhaul of the Lotteries Act and is meant to increase consumer protection and strengthen the gambling monopoly of state-owned operator Veikkaus.

Mandatory player identification will be extended from the online environment to Veikkaus’ retail gaming machines from tomorrow (Jan. 12), and will be extended to other gambling games by the [...]